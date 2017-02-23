Lincoln Plows Into Tulsa House

A car plowed into a home on East 36th Street South just west of 144th East Avenue Thursday morning, February 23. The Lincoln hit a car before crashing into the home.

It appears the took out a pillar near the front door.

The homeowners said the car hit their neighbor's car before crashing into their home. Police tell them the driver is not the owner of the car, and they're working to learn if the car is insured.

No one was injured, police said.