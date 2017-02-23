Broken Arrow Councilor Wants Bever Home Torn Down - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS: Bever Family Murders

News

Broken Arrow Councilor Wants Bever Home Torn Down

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A Broken Arrow city councilor wants to tear down a home where five people were murdered in 2015 and create a memorial park and garden in its place.

Councilor Mike Lester says he has created a foundation to buy the Bever family home on Magnolia Court. He says the city has agreed to take possession of the home pending a successful fundraising campaign.  

Lester says once enough money is raised, Broken Arrow would then turn the land into a park next to the current Indian Springs city park.

Bever Family Murders

In July 2015, police arrested Robert and Michael Bever after officers found the bodies of their parents and three siblings inside the home.  Two other siblings survived and are now living with a caregiver.

“Each day the home stands vacant is another day that neighbors are reminded of the horrific crime that was committed there,” said Councilor Lester. 

“It is unfortunate that the home has become a symbol of one of Broken Arrow’s most notorious murders. Our first responders and the entire community need to move on from this tragedy, and I believe that in order for us to truly heal, the house must be replaced with another symbol, one that provides peace and healing.”

Mike Lester scheduled a news conference outside the home Friday morning to talk about the foundation and its fundraising efforts.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.