Broken Arrow Councilor Wants Bever Home Torn Down

A Broken Arrow city councilor wants to tear down a home where five people were murdered in 2015 and create a memorial park and garden in its place.

Councilor Mike Lester says he has created a foundation to buy the Bever family home on Magnolia Court. He says the city has agreed to take possession of the home pending a successful fundraising campaign.

Lester says once enough money is raised, Broken Arrow would then turn the land into a park next to the current Indian Springs city park.

Bever Family Murders

In July 2015, police arrested Robert and Michael Bever after officers found the bodies of their parents and three siblings inside the home. Two other siblings survived and are now living with a caregiver.

“Each day the home stands vacant is another day that neighbors are reminded of the horrific crime that was committed there,” said Councilor Lester.

“It is unfortunate that the home has become a symbol of one of Broken Arrow’s most notorious murders. Our first responders and the entire community need to move on from this tragedy, and I believe that in order for us to truly heal, the house must be replaced with another symbol, one that provides peace and healing.”

Mike Lester scheduled a news conference outside the home Friday morning to talk about the foundation and its fundraising efforts.