Tulsa Police Look For Person Of Interest In Credit Card Fraud

If you know this man, Tulsa Police are trying to locate him.

Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit released a photo of a person of interest in a credit card fraud case. The man in the surveillance photo used a stolen credit card at a local business, police say.

If you recognize the man, contact Detective Sergeant Ali Maurer at amaurer@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9209.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.