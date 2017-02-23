Nine New Flu Deaths In Oklahoma

Nine more Oklahomans have died due to complications from the flu over the past week.

In numbers released Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says influenza-related deaths now stands at 37. Last week, state health officials reported 28 deaths so far this flu season.

2/16/2017 Related Story: Five New Oklahoma Flu Deaths Reported

One of those deaths occurred in Tulsa County, bringing its total to 10. Rogers County also had another flu death. They now have had two deaths during this current flu season. And Pittsburg County recorded its first flu death this year.

OSDH says the other deaths happened in Blaine, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 186. As of February 21 the department says 1,419 people have spent time in the hospital since September 1, 2016.

County health departments stress they still have doses of the flu vaccine available.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

Adair 17

Alfalfa 1

Atoka 3

Beckham 1

Blaine 9

Bryan 19

Caddo 6

Canadian 25

Carter 16

Cherokee 12

Choctaw 6

Cleveland 94

Coal 1

Comanche 34

Cotton 1

Craig 5

Creek 48

Custer 16

Delaware 3

Dewey 2

Garfield 28

Garvin 9

Grady 13

Grant 4

Greer 1

Harper 4

Haskell 2

Hughes 2

Jackson 3

Jefferson 4

Johnston 4

Kay 26

Kingfisher 8

Kiowa 2

Latimer 2

LeFlore 4

Lincoln 20

Logan 31

Love 6

Major 2

Marshall 10

Mayes 28

McClain 15

McCurtain 6

McIntosh 7

Murray 8

Muskogee 20

Noble 4

Nowata 2

Okfuskee 2

Oklahoma 242

Okmulgee 15

Osage 24

Ottawa 9

Pawnee 9

Payne 20

Pittsburg 9

Pontotoc 13

Pottawatomie 38

Rogers 31

Seminole 4

Sequoyah 4

Stephens 17

Tillman 2

Tulsa 338

Wagoner 34

Washington 8

Washita 2

Woods 1

Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.