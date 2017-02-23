Nine New Flu Deaths In Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Nine New Flu Deaths In Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Nine more Oklahomans have died due to complications from the flu over the past week.

In numbers released Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says influenza-related deaths now stands at 37.  Last week, state health officials reported 28 deaths so far this flu season.

One of those deaths occurred in Tulsa County, bringing its total to 10. Rogers County also had another flu death. They now have had two deaths during this current flu season.  And Pittsburg County recorded its first flu death this year.

OSDH says the other deaths happened in Blaine, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 186. As of February 21 the department says 1,419 people have spent time in the hospital since September 1, 2016.

County health departments stress they still have doses of the flu vaccine available.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

  • Adair 17
  • Alfalfa 1
  • Atoka 3
  • Beckham 1
  • Blaine 9
  • Bryan 19
  • Caddo 6
  • Canadian 25
  • Carter 16
  • Cherokee 12
  • Choctaw 6
  • Cleveland 94
  • Coal 1
  • Comanche 34
  • Cotton 1
  • Craig 5
  • Creek 48
  • Custer 16
  • Delaware 3
  • Dewey 2
  • Garfield 28 
  • Garvin 9
  • Grady 13
  • Grant 4
  • Greer 1
  • Harper 4
  • Haskell 2
  • Hughes 2 
  • Jackson 3
  • Jefferson 4
  • Johnston 4
  • Kay 26
  • Kingfisher 8
  • Kiowa 2 
  • Latimer 2
  • LeFlore 4
  • Lincoln 20
  • Logan 31
  • Love 6 
  • Major 2
  • Marshall 10
  • Mayes 28
  • McClain 15
  • McCurtain 6
  • McIntosh 7
  • Murray 8
  • Muskogee 20
  • Noble 4
  • Nowata 2
  • Okfuskee 2
  • Oklahoma 242
  • Okmulgee 15
  • Osage 24
  • Ottawa 9
  • Pawnee 9
  • Payne 20
  • Pittsburg 9
  • Pontotoc 13
  • Pottawatomie 38 
  • Rogers 31
  • Seminole 4
  • Sequoyah 4
  • Stephens 17
  • Tillman 2
  • Tulsa 338 
  • Wagoner 34 
  • Washington 8 
  • Washita 2
  • Woods 1
  • Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

