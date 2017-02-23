Wildfire Prompts Evacuations In Coweta Area - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Wildfire Prompts Evacuations In Coweta Area

Posted: Updated:
Image of the two Black Hawk helicopters working the scene. Image of the two Black Hawk helicopters working the scene.
Tonya Gray May sent this photo of smoke from the grass fire. Tonya Gray May sent this photo of smoke from the grass fire.
COWETA, Oklahoma -

A wildfire that prompted evacuations in the Coweta area Thursday afternoon is now contained. Firefighters say they are now just putting out hot spots.

Firefighters say they believe the fire was about a mile long and three-quarters of a mile wide.

Emergency personnel went door to door in the area of 141st Street South and 229th East Avenue to tell residents the fire was getting close and urged voluntary evacuations.

Despite the fire getting close to structures, no homes or livestock were lost.

The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. Oklahoma Forestry Services said the fire burned about 400 acres.

Two Oklahoma National Guard Black Hawk helicopters arrived at the scene and used their large buckets to help put out the flames. They scooped up water from a large pond near the fire.

Ten different agencies responded to the fire. Broken Arrow firefighters provided mutual aid to Coweta Fire Department. Rolling Hills volunteer firefighters also responded.

Two fire trucks were stranded in a field when they sank into the soft soil.

The owner of a nearby church said last year there was a fire that threatened a few homes, but in the last year they made some changes they hope helped firefighters Thursday.

Joyce Jay: "We had the fire hydrant put in front of the church so that it would help our church and our neighborhood."
Katiera: "And it's being put to good use right now."
Jay: "I hope it is."

Firefighters said the fire was possibly started by a cigarette. They said it could have also been started by a chain being dragged behind a car.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.