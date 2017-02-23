Wildfire Prompts Evacuations In Coweta Area

Tonya Gray May sent this photo of smoke from the grass fire.

Image of the two Black Hawk helicopters working the scene.

A wildfire that prompted evacuations in the Coweta area Thursday afternoon is now contained. Firefighters say they are now just putting out hot spots.

Firefighters say they believe the fire was about a mile long and three-quarters of a mile wide.

Emergency personnel went door to door in the area of 141st Street South and 229th East Avenue to tell residents the fire was getting close and urged voluntary evacuations.

Despite the fire getting close to structures, no homes or livestock were lost.

The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. Oklahoma Forestry Services said the fire burned about 400 acres.

Two Oklahoma National Guard Black Hawk helicopters arrived at the scene and used their large buckets to help put out the flames. They scooped up water from a large pond near the fire.

Ten different agencies responded to the fire. Broken Arrow firefighters provided mutual aid to Coweta Fire Department. Rolling Hills volunteer firefighters also responded.

Two fire trucks were stranded in a field when they sank into the soft soil.

The owner of a nearby church said last year there was a fire that threatened a few homes, but in the last year they made some changes they hope helped firefighters Thursday.

Joyce Jay: "We had the fire hydrant put in front of the church so that it would help our church and our neighborhood."

Katiera: "And it's being put to good use right now."

Jay: "I hope it is."

Firefighters said the fire was possibly started by a cigarette. They said it could have also been started by a chain being dragged behind a car.