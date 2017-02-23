OU Gymnastics: Sooners To Honor Senior Class

On Friday, the No. 1 Oklahoma gymnastics team will honor its 2017 senior class following its meet against No. 7 Georgia. This year's seniors are Chayse Capps, Reagan Hemry, Charity Jones, Kara Lovan, Nicole Turner and McKenzie Wofford. This group of Sooners aided OU to its first two NCAA National Championships in 2014 and 2016 and a third-place showing in 2015. They have compiled an impressive 109-5-1 record during their time in Norman.

“This class is incredibly cohesive," OU head coach K.J. Kindler shared. "They are tight in a way that family is tight. I believe they will always be close, long after their lives take new paths. They have created a sisterhood, and that is the best gift OU could have given them - each other.

Below the six seniors reflect on their time as Sooners, while Kindler and their teammates also provide insight on each individual.

CHAYSE CAPPS

Capps on what her time at Oklahoma has meant to her:

"My time here at the University of Oklahoma has been nothing short of incredible. The opportunities I have been blessed with and the relationships I have made are the ones that will last a lifetime. Being a student-athlete here has meant the world to me and I am so thankful that I have been given the opportunity to wear Sooners on my back for the past four years. Thank you Sooner Nation for this amazing journey!"

Head coach K.J. Kindler on Capps:

“Chayse puts the 'C' in confidence. From the outside she is a cool competitor. Inside, she sets high expectations and puts immense pressure on herself. All we see is a woman who seems to have it all together. Faith sees her through.”

Junior Stefani Catour on Capps:

"Chayse Capps is like the information services of our team. From the day I stepped on campus to now, three years later, Chayse has been there to answer every question and to help me through anything. She is someone you can count on, as well as a leader. In and out of the gym her work ethic is inspiring to all who come across her. Chayse goes above and beyond what is asked of her and I feel lucky to have had her as someone to look up to."

Sophomore Brenna Dowell on Capps:

"Chayse has been such a great friend throughout the years that I've been in school. I've always looked up to her in the gym, and inside and outside the gym, she's always been there for me and all of my teammates."

REAGAN HEMRY

Hemry on what her time at Oklahoma has meant to her:

"My time at Oklahoma has meant a lot to me. I have gained lifelong friendships, lessons and memories that I will treasure forever. God has truly blessed me with being able to have spent four incredible years on this team, and I wouldn't trade it for anything."

Head coach K.J. Kindler on Hemry:

“Reagan is that hometown athlete who tugs at your heart. She is that positive voice you hear in the gym each day praising you. Her Sooner spirit runs deep and her optimism is enviable. The glass is always half full!”

Sophomore Alex Marks on Hemry:

"Reagan is honestly someone who lightens the mood with her personality and smile. She always has a positive attitude that is contagious, and that is something that we need on our team. You really couldn't ask for a better teammate."

Sophomore Nicole Lehrmann on Hemry:

"Reagan has the most positive and uplifting outlook on life, it’s so inspiring. She wears a smile constantly, and the amazing thing is that it is a genuine smile. Her laugh is contagious and her easy-going attitude is calming. She is the absolute definition of a great teammate. It didn’t matter how her day was going, or if she was injured or not, she was always there to support and help others: whether its moving mats or screaming her head off, she was exuding energy and love to her team."

CHARITY JONES

Jones on what her time at Oklahoma has meant to her:

"My time at OU has meant everything to me. It has taught me to persevere in and out of the gym. I have grown so much as a person in school and gym since being here at OU. I've gained so many sisters/best friends and made so many memories I'll cherish forever. OU has helped shaped me into the person I am today and I'm very thankful for all the opportunities that I've be given."

Head coach K.J. Kindler on Jones:

“Charity is that fierce competitor a team depends on for mental toughness. She sets the tone and delivers every time. However, when the lights are off she’s a goofy spunky personality. She keeps us laughing.”

Sophomore Megan Thompson on Jones:

"A quote that reminds me of Charity is ‘No athlete is truly tested until they’ve stared an injury in the face and come out on the other side stronger than ever.' I believe it really represents Charity’s first two years here at Oklahoma. She battled numerous injuries right after one another, but never gave up. Look at her now, she's one of the most valuable gymnasts on the team."

Freshman Maggie Nichols on Jones:

"Charity's the type of person that you just always want to be around. She always makes you laugh. No matter what the mood or what kind of mood you're having, she always has a joke for you or is dancing around, something that's super funny, and just wants to uplift the mood. I always liked being around her because she was just a team leader. She always had my back no matter what I was going through. I could always count on her for anything, and I'm really going to miss her next year just because of her leadership and her personality that she brought to the gym. She's just such a hard worker, and I got really motivated by her. She's just such a great friend, and I'm really excited to see where she goes in the future."

Lovan on what her time at Oklahoma has meant to her:

"My time at Oklahoma has meant the world to me. It has given me the opportunity to be part of a team that has turned into my family. Oklahoma has given me endless opportunities both athletically and academically. This school has helped me grow as a person, not physically however – STILL under 5’ – but in terms of teaching me responsibility, determination and leadership. My time at Oklahoma will truly be unforgettable and I will be eternally grateful for the opportunity to have spent the last four years here."

Head coach K.J. Kindler on Lovan:

“Kara’s effortless strength makes her one of the most elegant floor and beam workers I have ever trained. Beyond the gym, she is inspired and witty. Her teammates truly look up to her and her kindness extends to everyone.”

Junior Samantha Craus on Lovan:

"If you want a witty comeback, just ask Kara Lovan, aka 'El Presidente.' Kara has been someone I have clicked with since day one. She is a hard worker int he gym, which shows in her seemingly effortless gymnastics. She always puts her best foot forward in and out of the gym, and when I'm having a bad day, I can always count on her to pick me up with her never-ending repertoire of sarcastic comments."

Freshman Brehanna Showers on Lovan:

"Kara is the type of person who is a natural leader. She leads by example day in and day out with her hard work and determination to not only get herself better, but to get the entire team better! One thing I love about Kara is that she doesn't take life too seriously. Her contagious laughter can always be heard, and her presence alone puts a smile on my face and brightens my day. I don't know where I'd be without Kara's constant support and encouragement. I also don't know what I'd do without her sarcastic/savage comments, inside jokes or her introducing me to the world of the 'Today Show' - let me just say; it's a game changer! All jokes aside, I can confidently say that Kara has made such a positive impact on not just the team, but myself, and anyone she has ever crossed paths with. I know for a fact that Kara will do great things in this crazy world, and I'm so excited to see where this next chapter of life takes her. We love you, Kar!"

NICOLE TURNER

Turner on what her time at Oklahoma has meant to her:

"My time at Oklahoma has been the biggest blessing. Making the decision to transfer and to leave behind the life I had was the scariest thing I've ever done, especially not knowing what the future held. The coaches and girls here at Oklahoma gave me my first love back, we worked together everyday and the result has been so fulfilling!"

Head coach K.J. Kindler on Turner:

“T is such a determined woman. Though nurturing in nature, she sets the bar high for herself. She came back for a fifth year, something very few gymnasts do, and has made it worth the risk. Her leadership is inspiring.”

Freshman Jade Deoguveia on Turner:

"T is the type of person that would drop everything to come and help you if she had to. I know I can always call T if I really needed to!"

Junior AJ Jackson on Turner:

"She's a fighter. She fights for what she wants and works hard to get there. She came to Oklahoma her senior year to show people what she's capable of and look at her, competing for the Crimson and Cream and having the time of her life."

MCKENZIE WOFFORD

Wofford on what her time at Oklahoma has meant to her:

"My time at Oklahoma has been nothing but amazing. Being able to come to a school like this is a blessing, and it has given me the opportunity to do so many things that I never thought I could have done. Throughout my four years, I have made countless memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. I have grown so much throughout my years here and could not have done it without the amazing coaches and teammates being there for me every step of the way. I will be forever grateful for everything that has happened throughout my career here."

Head coach K.J. Kindler on Wofford:

“Kenzie is an amazing teammate. She listens and gives encouraging advice with a kind heart. One of the very best bar workers to ever swing in the Lloyd Noble Center, her fun loving spirit and physical talent will both be greatly missed.”

Junior Natalie Brown on Wofford:

"There is so much that I could say about Kenzie. I've known Kenzie since I was about 13. For a couple years we were both WOGA gymnasts but on separate teams. At the time however, we did not get along. This always makes me laugh because when I stepped on the OU campus Kenzie and I became automatic best friends. She's always been someone I can go to on a good and bad day. We share so many memories together that I could probably write a novel. She's constantly encouraging me to be my best self AND to buy that cute shirt because it matches the shoes I bought the week before. She is one of the most beautiful bar workers I have ever seen and continues to impress me with her lines and overly pointed toes. Her character is definitely something I will miss in the gym next year. I'm so lucky to have a friend like her and wouldn't trade the time I've gotten to be in her presence for anything. Love you Felicia."

Sophomore Nicole Lehrmann on Wofford:

"Wofford is always cracking a joke, keeping the mood light. I guess you could say she’s the 'gym' clown. She’s the one playing music and dancing in the bus or delighting us all with her…'amazing'…opera. She’s one of the funniest people I know. At the same time, she’s such a perfectionist it amazes me. Coming into OU as a freshman, she was the only person I knew well and she helped me feel welcome. She has been like a sister to me here at OU."

