Friends Remember Osage County Woman Shot By Estranged Husband

The Osage County sheriff said Kenny Robertson shot and killed his wife, Teresa, before firing at Fairfax police who shot back.

It was a horrific scene that played out in the heart of downtown.

It started around the corner at the victim's flower shop and ended outside of city hall. Those in here in Fairfax say the small town has lost a very special lady.

Teresa Robertson had a gift of making others feel happy, which might be why she was so good running a beauty and flower shop.

She could always find something that people loved.

Just the mention of her name made Teresa's good friend, Lyn Foote, smile.

"She was just one of those really nice people that you meet in your life sometimes and you know and you keep them because they're nice," Foote said.

Foote works just a few doors down from Teresa's flower and beauty shop, and the two and another friend saw each other every day.

"We went to lunch every day," Foote said.

That tradition ended Thursday.

Instead of going to lunch with Teresa, Foote was with her in final moments.

"It was hard because we tried to protect her and she tried protect herself," Foote said.

The Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virdin said Teresa's husband - Kenny Robertson - shot and killed his wife at her flower shop before she ran outside and died on the ground.

The Sheriff said Kenny Robertson then walked around the corner and barricaded himself inside City Hall.

"He was inside city hall and fired two shots at officers, my understanding, from city hall, then came out - approaching the officers and when he raised the gun was shot one time," Virden said.

Robertson died at a hospital.

Friends said Teresa filed a protective order against her husband two weeks ago.

Court records show she filed for divorce Friday.

"That's the hard part, when someone does everything right and yet they pay a price. It's just hard," Foote said.

Hardest on the two teenaged children who no longer have a mom or dad, she said.

"They've lost it all," she said.

But they'll never lose the love that only a small town can give.

"We'll do everything we can for them whatever they need, they'll get," Foote said. "That's what small towns do, it's what you have to do."