50th Anniversary Fundraiser Scheduled As Work Continues On 'The Outsiders' House

The house was literally falling in when Danny Boy O'Connor saw it and bought.

Through some fundraising and volunteering, the renovation is well underway.

So much of it remains original - the rest is being restored or replaced to match the movie.

Almost 50 years have passed since the debut of the Tulsa-based novel The Outsiders. That led to a movie and lifelong obsession for a fan who plans to open an outsiders museum later this year.

Now, as it's being restored, some of the stars from the movie are coming back to Tulsa to see it.

“It's just little by little. We just show up every day, today we're working on the windows,” he said.

That's how O'Connor is turning the old "Curtis Brothers" house into a tourist attraction.

the rest is being restored or replaced to match the movie; like an old refrigerator that a fan of the movie bought in Detroit and delivered to Tulsa.

O'Connor said, "Every time I have a question about what lamp is this or stereo is that? I don't know, all I know is I need it to restore the set, if you will, but just put it out on social media and people have come through in spades, and it's been fantastic."

Through some fundraising and volunteering, the renovation is well underway.

O'Connor hopes a major fundraiser in May, with celebrity guests, will help push the plans forward.

"There was a point in time when I thought ‘I can't be the only fanatic about The Outsiders, and why isn't this a museum,’" O’Connor thought.

Now, he's no longer wondering; instead, he’s waiting for the day the museum can open.

A fundraiser to celebrate the 50th anniversary has been scheduled for May 6th at Cain's Ballroom.

There will be a silent auction, music, and appearances by some of the movie's stars - Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell and Darren Dalton. You can find more information here.