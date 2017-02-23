Tulsa Police: Drug Deal Ends In Shooting At Lacy Park - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Tulsa Police: Drug Deal Ends In Shooting At Lacy Park

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police say multiple people were shot at Tulsa’s Lacy Park Thursday night.

The shooting happened while families were inside the rec center for an event. Police are calling the shooting brazen and reckless.

Police said they it started in the parking lot around 7 p.m. as a drug deal that went awry.

Police say a group of about three people was sitting inside an SUV when two people walked up, opened the door and demanded the people inside have over their stuff.

One person fought back, and that’s when someone started shooting.

Two people were shot in the leg. Police say the suspects ran from the scene, leaving the victims bleeding inside the SUV.

An ambulance rushed the two victims to the hospital and police say a third person may have gone to another hospital separately.

Sergeant Patrick Stephens said, "Yeah, it's incredible. I mean, it's mind-blowing to most of us that someone, not just brazenly, but recklessly would just fire a gun no matter what was going on with all these kids around."

We learned the event inside the rec center at the park was actually a community dance class.

Police said they are questioning two people. They are also reviewing surveillance video from the rec center.

