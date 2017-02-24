Standoff At Tulsa Home Ends After 4 Hours

Police say a standoff at a Tulsa home early Friday is over almost four hours with no one being injured.

Officers were called to the home in the 5800 block of 76th East Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. about a domestic argument.

Police spent several hours talking with a man who had locked himself inside after a woman said he began attacking her.

Officers say a seven-year-old girl in the house at the time was not in danger during the standoff.

Police said the situation was resolved peacefully just before 5 a.m. They did not make any arrests.