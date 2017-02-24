Corps To Discuss Keystone Dam Ecosystem Impact With Public - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Corps To Discuss Keystone Dam Ecosystem Impact With Public

Posted: Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a meeting later this month to inform the public about a feasibility study of the Arkansas River in Tulsa County

The study focused on a 42-mile stretch of the river from the Keystone Dam east to the Wagoner County line. The Corps says it identifies ways the ecosystem can be restored after being degraded by the installation of Keystone Dam in 1968.

The Corps released a draft of the Arkansas River Corridor Feasibility Study online earlier this month. It says the impact of the dam on the ecosystem has been dramatic. 

The meeting will be February 27th at 5 p.m. at the Case Community Center in Sand Springs.

Representatives from the Corps of Engineers and Tulsa County will be on hand to answer questions about the study.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.