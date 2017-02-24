Corps To Discuss Keystone Dam Ecosystem Impact With Public

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a meeting later this month to inform the public about a feasibility study of the Arkansas River in Tulsa County

The study focused on a 42-mile stretch of the river from the Keystone Dam east to the Wagoner County line. The Corps says it identifies ways the ecosystem can be restored after being degraded by the installation of Keystone Dam in 1968.

The Corps released a draft of the Arkansas River Corridor Feasibility Study online earlier this month. It says the impact of the dam on the ecosystem has been dramatic.

The meeting will be February 27th at 5 p.m. at the Case Community Center in Sand Springs.

Representatives from the Corps of Engineers and Tulsa County will be on hand to answer questions about the study.