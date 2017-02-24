Akdar Shrine Circus In Tulsa This Weekend

The 72nd annual Akdar Shrine Circus is holding several performances this weekend at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds.

The circus is full of thrills like the flying trapeze artists, performing elephants, and even death-defying feats like an aerial ballet and the Wheel of Destiny.

Best of all, the circus is for a good cause. Proceeds benefit Akdar Shrine, which funds the Shriner Children's Hospitals including the Burn Center in Galveston, Texas.

Two boys from Chouteau were flown to Galveston after they were burned in a house fire on Sunday, February 19th.

