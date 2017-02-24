Woman Hit In Drive-By Shooting In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Woman Hit In Drive-By Shooting In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Deputies say a woman was hit in a drive-by shooting Friday morning.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, a woman was hit in the shoulder in the 6000 block of North Owasso, near the intersection of 56th Street North and Peoria.

A man told deputies his wife was standing just on the other side of the front door at about 9:45 a.m. when a car with two men in it drove by and someone inside opened fire on the house. 

Deputies said one of the witnesses told them at least six shots were fired. One of them hit the victim, a 33-year-old woman, in the shoulder. 

EMSA took the victim to the hospital but TCSO says here injuries were not life-threatening. 

TCSO said is searching for a blue 4-door Pontiac Bonneville. 

