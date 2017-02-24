Wagoner County Deputy's Gun Goes Off In BA Restaurant

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office has placed a reserve deputy on administrative leave after his firearm discharged while he was at a Broken Arrow restaurant Thursday.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said as Deputy Michael Witham was leaving the White River Fish Market when his .38-caliber pistol discharged while it was in his right pocket, with the bullet striking the floor.

Broken Arrow police were called to the restaurant.

The sheriff's office says a person standing near Deputy Witham suffered a minor leg injury. That person was checked out by paramedics and released.

The news release states the pistol was in what is called a "pocket holster."

The sheriff's office is conducting an internal investigation of the incident.