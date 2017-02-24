Threats Lead To Brief Lockdown At Oklahoma Wesleyan University - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Threats Lead To Brief Lockdown At Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Posted: Updated:
Image of Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Image of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

Police briefly locked down Oklahoma Wesleyan University after threats were made Friday afternoon.

Officers flooded the area and made contact with the suspect on the phone. They took the suspect into custody at a park and say no weapon was found.

Notifications from the university sent to students just after 2 p.m. said “We are under a lock down. This is not a drill. Lock yourself or leave campus now.”

An update was sent at about 2:30 p.m. that said, “they got him feel free to leave buildings this is official clear.”

Police say no one was hurt.

Student Caleb Mott said he was shocked to learn the school was on lock down.

“I'm playing 2k and one of my friends sent me a screen shot of the email. It said school is on lockdown it's not a drill. So I ran to my room and locked the door like they told me to," he said.

The school released a statement saying:

"At approximately 2:00 PM Central Time on February 24, 2017, Oklahoma Wesleyan University's Bartlesville campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to reports of a suspicious person making threats. Bartlesville police responded and the lockdown was lifted at approximately 2:26 pm after the apprehension of the suspicious person in a separate location away from campus.

"Just last spring, the University hosted a love-action training for this type of scenario and is thankful to report that the safety procedures and policies in place worked exactly as intended. 'We are proud of our men and women in uniform who work so hard to protect us, and are grateful for the fast and professional response of our staff, faculty, and students' said Kyle White, Vice President of Student Development."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.