Burn Ban Approved By Tulsa County Commissioners

News

Burn Ban Approved By Tulsa County Commissioners

Burn ban graphic. Burn ban graphic.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa County commissioners approved a burn ban Friday afternoon.

The ban is effective immediately for a period of ten days. The commissioners will consider an additional burn ban on March 6, 2017 during their regularly scheduled meeting. 

The resolution prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns and bonfires.

According to a news release, Tulsa County emergency management officials checked with area fire departments for the last several days. They determined that conditions were appropriate for a burn ban according to the guidelines for extreme fire dangers in state law.

The ban allows exceptions for outdoor grilling with electric or gas grills, as long as the grilling is done over gravel, concrete or other non-flammable surface. All grills must be attended by an adult who has direct access to a water source. 

There is also an exception for industrial welding.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
