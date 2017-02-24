Burn Ban Approved By Tulsa County Commissioners

Tulsa County commissioners approved a burn ban Friday afternoon.

The ban is effective immediately for a period of ten days. The commissioners will consider an additional burn ban on March 6, 2017 during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The resolution prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns and bonfires.

According to a news release, Tulsa County emergency management officials checked with area fire departments for the last several days. They determined that conditions were appropriate for a burn ban according to the guidelines for extreme fire dangers in state law.

The ban allows exceptions for outdoor grilling with electric or gas grills, as long as the grilling is done over gravel, concrete or other non-flammable surface. All grills must be attended by an adult who has direct access to a water source.

There is also an exception for industrial welding.