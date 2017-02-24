Customers Frustrated After Tulsa Computer Repair Shop Closes

Image of some of the notes left by customers on the front door.

Customers of a Tulsa computer repair business want answers after it closed suddenly.

There's a sign on the door at CompuKing that says it's closed until further notice and that customers will be called for a scheduled pick-up. But customers say it's been more than a month and they've heard nothing from the business owner and they just want their computers back.

Frustrated customers have written their phone numbers on the sign hoping that might prompt the owner of CompuKing do what the sign promises and call. It's located on 41st Street near Highway 169.

"No phone call. I've emailed him. I've left numerous notes on the door. We've even taped right here where he would have to open the door to see it," said customer Amy Rogers.

Amy Rogers says she dropped her computer off for repair in early January and has been trying to get in back ever since. Other customers are doing the same.

Earlier in the week Rogers took pictures of notes taped to the door. Some customers said they'd called police, others threatened to take the owner to court.



Rogers said, "I could take him to small claims court, but that's not gonna fix my problem because I want my stuff back. I want my computer back."

We tried calling the business. We left a message but haven't heard back.

"For me to call you, Tess, is like a last resort," Rogers said.

When you peek in the window - you can see the many computers waiting to be fixed. Rogers can't help but think of all that's on them.

"I trusted him with private information," she said.

She says she's got social security numbers and credit information stored, and a resume she worked on for months, but losing thousands of pictures is what she's most worried about.

"It's just sentimental information."

Information she just wants back, no questions asked.