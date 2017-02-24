Tahlequah Man Claims He Was Assaulted Trying To Collect Rent Mon - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tahlequah Man Claims He Was Assaulted Trying To Collect Rent Money

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

A Tahlequah man is in a Tulsa hospital with several broken bones in his face after he said he was assaulted Wednesday night.

Colby Love said it started when he tried to collect overdue rent money.

Love admitted he poked a guy in the chest pretty good when he tried to get the money, but, said after that they jumped him, and it was five on one.

He's now in the hospital, recovering from surgery to repair his shattered jaw. They put plates in it and wired it shut.

Love said it'll stay wired for six weeks, then, he's looking at more surgery to fix his broken nose and broken eye socket bone.

"They held my hands and started punching me and kicking me," he said.

Love said he found out his former roommate was at a duplex Wednesday night, so he went to get the $300 in rent he said the roommate owed him.

Love said things got heated, then, out of hand, when they choked him, got him to the ground, held his hands and attacked him.

"I want to see some punishment, I want some justice," Love said.

Police said the suspects hired an attorney and haven't given their statements yet.

The Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said everyone has a right to defend themselves, but there's a point when it crosses the line.

"That's the line we're crossing here,” King said. “It's not so much how the fight started - it's where the fight went to."

We tried to reach out to a couple of people at the scene, and their attorney, but have not heard back.

Police hope to interview the suspects next week - with their attorney - then it will be up to the district attorney to decide what, if any, charges to file.

