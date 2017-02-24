Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Molesting Girlfriend’s Daughters

Her 11-year-old daughter told police Jason Croffut started touching her when she was six.

Tulsa's fugitive squad arrested a man accused of molesting his girlfriend's two young daughters.

The other daughter said it started about the same age for her and lasted three years.

They say they told their mother, who did nothing about it.

The district attorney also charged their mother.