Tulsa Fire Cadets Train To Deal With Liquid Petroleum Gas

Friday, the cadets at the training facility fought live fires - at one point flames climbed as high as 40 feet in the air.
Chief of training, Brian Lloyd.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Fire cadets are training on how to deal with Liquid Petroleum Gas emergencies.

Friday, the cadets at the training facility fought live fires - at one point flames climbed as high as 40 feet in the air.

There are 27 cadets in the class - 25 men and two women. Friday night’s lesson was in FLAG training, which means flammable liquids and gases.

At one point, the cadets battled flames pouring from a tank full of liquid propane.

Chief of training, Brian Lloyd, said these types of fires are very dangerous but aren't an uncommon risk. He said they want their firefighters to be ready for anything that comes their way.

"The days of us just responding to house fires, they're long gone. They have to have medical training, they have to learn how to put out a house fire, building fires, hazardous material training. We're trying to create the highest level of trained firefighters that we can put out," Lloyd said.

Friends and family of the cadets also got the experience what training is like Friday night.

The cadets only get to work with live fire a few times during academy, so the group was excited to get out on the training course and fight the fires, even if it was just a drill.

