Former Tulsa Mayor Behind New Idea To Limit Wastewater

Former Tulsa Mayor Dewey Bartlett is behind the idea - pointing out the impact it could have on the local economy.

Produced Water Technologies said the infrastructure is in place, the workers are here to build it, and, at this point, the industry seems to be on board.

State officials are taking steps to lower the number of earthquakes in Oklahoma.

A new directive from the corporation commission targets 654 wells that inject wastewater into the Arbuckle formation that lies beneath northern Oklahoma.

Those wells now have a daily limit on how much they can pump back into the earth.

“What we’ve learned is it’s not an individual well, it’s the total volume of water going into the Arbuckle,” said Tim Baker, Director OCC Oil and Gas Conservation Division.

At its peak, seismic activity in Oklahoma produced nearly 1,000 earthquakes in one year.

Not coincidentally, that time period corresponds with the peak of wastewater disposal in the Arbuckle, nearly three million barrels every day.

Some oil and gas entrepreneurs out of Sand Springs have an idea on how to limit wastewater.

Bill Hermann with Produced Water Technologies said, "You could try it bits at a time. If we tried to build one giant plant for this it would be the biggest refinery on the planet and would take 20 years to get the permits."

Bill Hermann with Produced Water Technologies said, "You could try it bits at a time. If we tried to build one giant plant for this it would be the biggest refinery on the planet and would take 20 years to get the permits."

The process would reduce the amount of wastewater currently injected into the ground. It recycles heat and what is left over is distilled water, which could then be used for things like irrigating crops.

"Our little part of it is the equipment, but we need people to share the vision that we are going to solve this problem for Oklahoma, because, when oil comes back up and people start to produce again, there is going to be a lot of water to get rid of," Hermann said.

"A lot of people would be employed. Sand Springs, Oklahoma. A lot of people in the industry need this. And this isn’t only a story, it’s an effective story, and something that is going to work,” Bartlett said.

And, there is a built-in workforce here.

Mike Keller with Produced Water Technologies said, "The oil companies left. The manufacturers stayed. This is the place to get equipment for this industry. This is an opportunity for us to establish ourselves as a place to get the equipment for this problem."

The next step for Produced Water Technologies is to find an oil and gas company willing to take a risk on the idea and get things started.