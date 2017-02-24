Thousands Of Emails Between Former OK AG, Oil Companies Yet To B - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Thousands Of Emails Between Former OK AG, Oil Companies Yet To Be Released

Posted: Updated:
Over 7,000 emails between Pruitt and energy companies have been released, but the CMD said it's still waiting for thousands more. Over 7,000 emails between Pruitt and energy companies have been released, but the CMD said it's still waiting for thousands more.
Scott Pruitt now heads the US Environmental Protection Agency. Scott Pruitt now heads the US Environmental Protection Agency.
Professor Joey Senate from the OSU school of media and communication strategy said, "You would hope that when you ask for emails they would be easily searchable." Professor Joey Senate from the OSU school of media and communication strategy said, "You would hope that when you ask for emails they would be easily searchable."
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

Despite court orders and a missed deadline, thousands of emails from the former Oklahoma Attorney General still haven't been released.

Now, the new AG says it's nearly impossible to get the remaining emails gathered in time; but experts say if the records were kept properly it shouldn't be that hard.

2/22/2017 Related Story: Scott Pruitt's Emails Released After Lawsuit, Senate Confirmation

Scott Pruitt now heads the US Environmental Protection Agency, but, through the state open records act, the Center for Media and Democracy requested all emails relating to Pruitt's dealings with oil companies back when he was the Oklahoma attorney general.

Two years after the CMD filed suit, they still don't have them all.

Over 7,000 emails between Pruitt and energy companies have been released, but the CMD said it's still waiting for thousands more.

Professor Joey Senate from the OSU school of media and communication strategy said, "You would hope that when you ask for emails they would be easily searchable."

Senat said when it comes to open records requests for a state agency, it shouldn't take that long.

"Our statute doesn't state a specific time, it states prompt and reasonable access," he said.

Senat said state agencies have been known to stretch out releasing records, but it doesn't make it right. In fact, Senat said Governor Mary Fallin's office has been sued multiple times for it.

"So it seems to make a mockery of the open records act when a state agency can take years to provide records. They actually have a duty to provide records to the public," he said.

Senat said the general public, media included, are entitled to access the information in the format it's created - whether it be email or paper documents.

With emails, he said one would hope they would be easily searchable.

"When they say no to a reporter or delay or denying access, they are doing that to the public, they are denying the public the right to participate in its own government," Senat said.

He said if there's an issue with compiling the records then that becomes a violation of the state record management act.

A judge has given Pruitt's office until Tuesday to release the rest of the emails.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.