Police: One Person Shot During Fight Outside Tulsa Nightclub

Police had to break up a large fight while investigating a shooting outside a Tulsa nightclub early Saturday.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers were called about shots fired at Club Rio in the 2100 block of South Sheridan.

When police arrived, they found a large crowd gathered outside and a fight was underway.

Once police cleared the area, they found four separate shooting scenes and learned a shooting victim had been dropped off at the Village Inn in the 3300 block of South Memorial. There is no word on the victim's condition.

Police say no one has been arrested in connection to that shooting.