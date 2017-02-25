Deputies Arrest Turley Drive-By Shooting Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Deputies Arrest Turley Drive-By Shooting Suspect

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured a woman in Turley Friday morning.

Deputies say Joshua Wildcat allegedly fired shots in retaliation for a 2010 incident at the home.  

They said Wildcat was a suspect in a burglary at the home in the 6000 block of North Owasso, in which a second suspect was shot and killed by the homeowner.  Deputies says that shooting was ruled a justifiable homicide.

Friday's 33-year-old victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to her shoulder.  

A witness told deputies, six shots were fired at the home from a car which drove past the home at about 9:45 a.m.

