Armed Man Robs Tulsa Drug Store

Police are looking for a man who robbed a 24 hour Tulsa pharmacy at gunpoint early Saturday.

Officers say just before 2 a.m., they were called to the CVS store in the 7000 block of South Yale about an armed robbery.

After reviewing surveillance video, police said the armed man entered the store, walked up to a clerk and demanded money.

After getting the cash, police say the man ran out of the store.

Police say the store employee was not injured in the robbery.