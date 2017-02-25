Tulsa Police Find Baby In Cold Pickup, Parents Arrested

Police say an infant is safe and the parents are in jail after officers found the two-month-old unsupervised in a cold pickup at a Tulsa store Friday evening.

The parents are identified as 36-year-old Ervin Thompson and 27-year-old Kathleen Keenan, both of Sapulpa.

Officers say the truck had a window rolled down with what police said were near freezing conditions outside.

The pickup was parked outside the Lowes in the Tulsa Hills Shopping Center next to Highway 75.

Inside, officers found Kathleen Keenan passed out behind the front seat along with meth and marijuana near the infant's car seat.

A short time later, police said Ervin Thompson came out of the store and was also taken into custody.

The baby was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for exposure to the cold and then was turned over DHS.

Ervin Thompson and Kathleen Keenan were booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including child endangerment and drug possession.