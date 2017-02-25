Tulsa Police Find Baby In Cold Pickup, Parents Arrested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Find Baby In Cold Pickup, Parents Arrested

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say an infant is safe and the parents are in jail after officers found the two-month-old unsupervised in a cold pickup at a Tulsa store Friday evening.

The parents are identified as 36-year-old Ervin Thompson and 27-year-old Kathleen Keenan, both of Sapulpa.

Officers say the truck had a window rolled down with what police said were near freezing conditions outside. 

The pickup was parked outside the Lowes in the Tulsa Hills Shopping Center next to Highway 75. 

Inside, officers found Kathleen Keenan passed out behind the front seat along with meth and marijuana near the infant's car seat.  

A short time later, police said Ervin Thompson came out of the store and was also taken into custody.

The baby was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for exposure to the cold and then was turned over DHS.

Ervin Thompson and Kathleen Keenan were booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including child endangerment and drug possession.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.