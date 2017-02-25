Man Dies In Sallisaw House Fire

Firefighters say a man and his two dogs died in a house fire late Thursday in the Sequoyah County community.

Sallisaw Assistant Fire Chief Steve Padgett told KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, they arrived at the home on Cedar Street just after 8 p.m. to find the home on fire.

He says it took firefighters nearly an hour to put out the fire.

The man's name has not been released.

Padgett says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

