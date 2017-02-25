$20M In New Bartlesville Retail Development Under Review

The City of Bartlesville is reviewing more than $20-million in proposed retail development for the Washington County community.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD pilot James Albertson reports portion of that development includes a new Chick-fil-A restaurant to be located in the Eastland Shopping Center.

The company hopes to have the restaurant open by late fall.

The other big project is the proposed Silver Lake Village that will include Petco, TJ Maxx, Ulta, Ross Dress for Less, and Rack Room Shoes near the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Adams Boulevard.

Work on that project has already been approved and construction is underway, while the city is currently reviewing the second phase of the project.

A Bartlesville resident filed a federal lawsuit earlier this week against the Silver Lake developers and the Bartlesville Development Authority, claiming they dumped pollutants while dredging the site.