OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Arrested For Public Intoxication

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested early Saturday morning on misdemeanor complaints following an incident in Arkansas.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department’s arrest report, Mayfield was picked up for public intoxication at just before 3 a.m. and cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor fleeing the scene, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

According to KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fayetteville, police responded to the intersection of West and Dickson just before 2:30 a.m. Mayfield was said to be “yelling profanities and was causing a scene."

Mayfield arrest puts his future & #Sooners in jeopardy. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 25, 2017

He has a court hearing set for Monday.

The University of Oklahoma issued a brief statement Saturday morning, noting only that it was aware of the incident.