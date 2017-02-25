OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Arrested For Public Intoxication - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Arrested For Public Intoxication

Posted: Updated:
Fayetteville Police Fayetteville Police
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested early Saturday morning on misdemeanor complaints following an incident in  Arkansas.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department’s arrest report, Mayfield was picked up for public intoxication at just before 3 a.m. and cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor fleeing the scene, and misdemeanor resisting arrest. 

According to KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fayetteville, police responded to the intersection of West and Dickson just before 2:30 a.m. Mayfield was said to be “yelling profanities and was causing a scene."  

He has a court hearing set for Monday. 

The University of Oklahoma issued a brief statement Saturday morning, noting only that it was aware of the incident.

