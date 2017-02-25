Skiatook Man Critical Following Motorcycle Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Skiatook man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle Friday afternoon.

Troopers said 34-year-old Adam Harger was traveling on North Peoria just south of Skiatook on his 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time of the 5 p.m. crash.

The OHP reports states Harger went off the road for some unknown reason, causing his bike to roll, throwing him off.

Troopers said Harger was admitted to a Tulsa hospital with head and multiple internal injuries.

The report also states Harger was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.