Akdar Shrine Circus Proceeds To Help Child Burn Victims

This weekend's circus is expected to raise more than $100,000, all of it going to the Shriners Fraternity.

There are music, tigers and performances; everyone comes to be entertained.

"It's always fun,” said Shriner Jim Mullings. “Never get tired of coming to the circus!"

Little ones in the crowd don't even realize that just by going to the circus they're helping other children who are battling scary situations, like the two brothers from Chouteau who escaped their burning home last weekend.

The Shriners made it possible for both to fly to Galveston for treatment at their children's hospital.

One is four years old; doctors released him, but he's visiting every day for therapy.

The other boy is seven.

"They said his lungs are improving daily, and he's in treatment,” said Shriner Ralph Klumpp. “He's responding, he's cognizant, so he's gonna be fine."

Mullings added, “We're even being told, with some of the new methods, there probably won't even be scarring on the face."

Shriners like Ralph Klumpp and Jim Mullings work for free.

Circus money supports the fraternity, allowing volunteers to work from a building.

Donations and other fundraising events put the kids on the plane and on their paths to recovery.

"It's really the most rewarding thing you could ever do,” Mullings stated. “Your pay is walking away from there after that child gets on that airplane, going to a place that you've been and you know that they're gonna get the best of care."