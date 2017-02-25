Akdar Shrine Circus Proceeds To Help Child Burn Victims - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Akdar Shrine Circus Proceeds To Help Child Burn Victims

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

This weekend's circus is expected to raise more than $100,000, all of it going to the Shriners Fraternity.

There are music, tigers and performances; everyone comes to be entertained.

"It's always fun,” said Shriner Jim Mullings. “Never get tired of coming to the circus!"

Little ones in the crowd don't even realize that just by going to the circus they're helping other children who are battling scary situations, like the two brothers from Chouteau who escaped their burning home last weekend.

The Shriners made it possible for both to fly to Galveston for treatment at their children's hospital. 

One is four years old; doctors released him, but he's visiting every day for therapy.

The other boy is seven.

"They said his lungs are improving daily, and he's in treatment,” said Shriner Ralph Klumpp. “He's responding, he's cognizant, so he's gonna be fine."

Mullings added, “We're even being told, with some of the new methods, there probably won't even be scarring on the face."

Shriners like Ralph Klumpp and Jim Mullings work for free. 

Circus money supports the fraternity, allowing volunteers to work from a building.

Donations and other fundraising events put the kids on the plane and on their paths to recovery.

"It's really the most rewarding thing you could ever do,” Mullings stated. “Your pay is walking away from there after that child gets on that airplane, going to a place that you've been and you know that they're gonna get the best of care." 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.