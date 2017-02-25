Creek Co Man’s 'Extra Chromosome' Inspires Emotional Music Video

Sometimes we just need a reason to smile and if you meet Jody Allen, you’ll be grinning ear-to-ear.

“No matter where you go or who you meet, he finds someone to be friends with. Or sees a friend we didn’t know he had,” said Jody’s brother-in-law, John Williams.

The walls inside Jody’s house near Drumright say it all. He’s got pictures of family plastered on one side. The other is dedicated to friends. And Jody has a lot of friends, even superstars, like Garth Brooks.

“He attracts celebrities. Garth came and visited him in his room in the hospital one time,” Williams said.

Jody’s friendly nature inspired Williams to write a song about Jody.

“Some folks think something's missing, I guess some folks don't know,” Williams sang. “He's got a little something extra, God gave him another Chromosome.”

Jody is 44 and he has down syndrome. But when you’re around Jody, that's not what you see. Instead, you see a big, loving heart.

“His love is just infectious, ya know, and people can't help themselves,” Williams said.

And that’s really what the song is all about.

“I think it's great. I love that song. It's good to my heart,” Jody said.

The chorus rings, “There ain't no one got more friends than Jody. Well, maybe the Lord up above. Jody ain't never met a stranger…his extra chromosome is too full of love.”

Williams says “Jody’s Song” was the easiest he’s ever written, and the most meaningful by far.

“And all the lessons of life that I’ve learned watching him, they’ve made me a better man, and him, one my best friends,” Williams sang.

It only took him a half hour to complete the tune. That's what happens, he says, when the subject is so special.

“That's like a gift from God or something when it just pours out like that,” Williams said.

Those who know Jody say he's a gift from God.

“I always smile,” he said.

To show Jody how much everyone cares, his niece made him a music video using his song. She asked family and friends to make signs to let Jody know what he means to them. She recorded his reaction the first time he watched the video.

“To me, it's like, you can feel the love just watching it. Just watching the video, it just pours out of the screen,” his niece, Krystal Williams said. “It's very special.”

Their messages brought Jody to tears.

“I like that video. It's a cool video,” Jody said. “It's good to my heart. It touched my heart.”

“Jody's Song” and reaction video has touched thousands of other hearts through social media. The video has been viewed nearly 50,000 times and growing. Which can only mean, Jody’s already long list of friends grows longer every day.

“I've got a lot of friends,” Jody said.

Jody is proof when it comes to matters of the heart, Jody is just like anyone else.

“I ain’t different. I'm the same as everybody else. We're gonna show people love.” he said.

You can watch Jody’s reaction to his music video in its entirety here.