Development Supporters Hold Meeting To Clarify Plans For Helmerich Park

Helmerich Park development supports met with the public Saturday to answer questions about what development at 71st and Riverside would mean for the city of Tulsa.

The city agreed to sell the plot of land about two years ago, but going forward with the project has been held up in court for the last two years. Now, opponents and supporters are looking to city councilors to help make a decision.

“With it being right there by the trails, it should be a positive thing. It's a great intersection right there, and for retail, it would be very attractive,” said Rodney Byers. He’s an avid cyclist and likes the idea of development.

Developers are calling for others like Byers who'd like to see retail and development at 71st and Riverside to stand with them.

"The most vocal individuals are typically those that are in opposition of it because the rest of the people are reading the news and say, 'Oh, wow! That sounds like a great idea, and I’m in support of it,'" said developer spokesperson Sheila Curley.

Curley said there's a lot of information out there and she wants to let people know what it all means.

"So, finally we have a plan that not only brings in an active outdoor lifestyle where people can interact with the trails,” said Curley, “It will also bring some much needed retail to the city of Tulsa."

While retail is nice, Byers is more concerned with what will happen to the volleyball courts in the process.

"I had had doubts about it in the past until I found out today that they were going to relocate the sand volleyball parks. So that's positive that they aren't going to be done away with," he said.

Developers said the plan will use about eight acres of the park’s 65. Sales tax from the retailers would bring in an estimated $1.5 million every year to Tulsa's economy.

“The sales tax on a big revenue place like that, it would be a positive for Tulsa," said Byers.

Opponents say they'll never support the project because the city should have never agreed to sell the land.

A former Tulsa mayor even filed suit against the city to stop it.

The city council will discuss the issue once again at Wednesday's city council meeting.