Local Students Look To Further Education With Help Of Tulsa Achieves Program

TULSA, Oklahoma -

High school seniors looking to earn an associate degree without going into debt got a chance to apply for Tulsa Community College's Tulsa Achieves program.

Any Tulsa County soon to be graduates with at least a 2.0 GPA can qualify for the program, which pays full tuition and fees not covered by state and federal aid.   

More than 500 students and parents met with teachers and explored potential majors at Saturday’s event.

“This is a great way for students to learn about their role is, what they need to be doing during the application process,” said Tim Fernandez. “Also, an opportunity to meet with our facility and the different schools here at Tulsa Community College."

Students have until July to apply.

For more information, visit the following link: Tulsa Achieves 

