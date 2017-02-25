TPD Teams Up With Community To Keep Kids School - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPD Teams Up With Community To Keep Kids School

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A new program called SafeZone kicked off today that helps keep kids in school.

"I use to be scared, but not no more," said Michelle Dobyne.

It's a good day for Michelle Dobyne, hanging out with Tulsa's finest.

"They are serving me hot dogs today, so I am okay with it,” said Dobyne.

At the kickoff for the SafeZone Incentive Program, Dobyne was on a mission.

“I am trying to get my kids to interact with the police, so they won't be scared," said Dobyne. "I don't want my kids to be scared of the police like I was back when I was growing up.”

The fun day was hosted by the St. Thomas Square Apartments, TPD, and Kingdom Culture Ministries.

"It takes multiple facets to make this all work,” said SafeZone project coordinator Christopfer Pierce.

The program establishes a literal "SafeZone" room, housed by Kingdom Culture Ministries.

"This is just a place where the kids can come and not only be safe, but they can earn things for good grades,” said Tulsa police officer Amley Floyd.

Through the program, toddlers to 13-year-olds can earn points that can be awarded by teachers, parents and community members when they do good. Some of the good deeds include picking up trash, turning in homework on time, even just for being respectful.

"We're going to focus on education and use it as a motivation for the kids to continue to stay in school, to listen to their parents, to be respectful in the community," said Floyd.

The prizes, like toys and even bikes, will then be handed over by police, hopefully changing the relationship between the kids and cops.

TPD hopes to expand the program throughout the city but needs organizations to donate spaces.

They are also looking for people to donate more prizes to keep the kids incentivized.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
