Four Women Robbed At Gunpoint; Police Searching For Suspects

Police say two young men went up to a group of women overnight and robbed them.

The men got away before officers could find them.

Four young women walking to their car Saturday night were stopped in a parking lot southwest of 21st and Garnett.

Police say the two men showed semi-automatic pistols to the women and demanded a wallet, some cash and a cell phone.

Officers describe the men as being in their late teens or early 20s wearing dark clothing.

No one was hurt but police are looking for the two men. They left the scene in a gray or dark SUV, possibly a Chevrolet.

If you have information you’re asked to call Tulsa police.