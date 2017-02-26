Scattered Showers Before Another Short Warm Up

Our News On 6 storm trackers were there as flood victims were flown to a drop-off location in Port Arthur.More >>
Our News On 6 storm trackers were there as flood victims were flown to a drop-off location in Port Arthur.More >>
A Moore Public School teacher lost years and years of school supplies after someone stole them from Sky Ranch Elementary School.More >>
A Moore Public School teacher lost years and years of school supplies after someone stole them from Sky Ranch Elementary School.More >>
Harvey is finally accelerating away from the Louisiana region this morning and will rapidly move ENE later tonight.More >>
Harvey is finally accelerating away from the Louisiana region this morning and will rapidly move ENE later tonight.More >>
We’re still in great shape for the next few days as TS Harvey will stay well to the east of the immediate region through Thursday.More >>
We’re still in great shape for the next few days as TS Harvey will stay well to the east of the immediate region through Thursday.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!