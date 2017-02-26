Scattered Showers Before Another Short Warm Up

Cloudier skies are on tap for our Sunday as some hit-or-miss showers return to eastern Oklahoma.

Clouds will thicken up through the morning hours, and as moisture increases a few light showers will be possible across northeastern Oklahoma this morning. Any showers will likely be short-lived and not amount to more than a few hundredths of an inch of rain.

Mostly cloudy skies look to persist into the afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds possible. Despite seeing far less sunshine than we had yesterday, we’ll still have a several degree warm-up from Saturday with today’s highs in the mid to upper 50s along with a south-southeast breeze.

Another very quick-moving storm system will provide just enough lift in the atmosphere for some additional scattered showers to develop late tonight, primarily south of I-40 across southeastern Oklahoma.

Low temperatures look to hold in the 40s in most locations into Monday morning, though areas north of Tulsa may end up chillier than that.

Despite once again dealing with mostly cloudy skies on Monday, we’ll head into another brief stretch of above normal temperatures with highs climbing back into the 60s Monday afternoon.

Measurable showers are not expected, but some areas of drizzle could hang around on Monday.

The big-time warm-up will really be felt on Tuesday as spring-like weather returns again for a day. A gusty south-southwest wind will help push our highs Tuesday well into the 70s and bring a return of enhanced fire danger as well.

Instability will be on the increase on Tuesday, and a few spring-like severe storms could develop Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. A better chance of more organized storms looks to arrive Tuesday night as another cold front quickly sweeps into eastern Oklahoma, with a continued chance of a few severe storms into early Wednesday morning.

This is still a few days out so the exact details will change, but stick with the News On 6 weather team and we’ll keep you advised.