Bill Seeks County Vote On Sunday Liquor Sales In Oklahoma

Legislation in the Oklahoma Senate would allow voters in the state's 77 counties decide whether liquor can be sold in the counties on Sunday.

The Oklahoman reports that the bill would allow votes decide on a county-by-county basis whether liquor stores can open between noon and midnight on Sundays, beginning in 2018.

Liquor stores are currently required to close on Sundays.

The bill would allow county commissioners to schedule elections, or residents could start petition efforts to get a measure on the ballot.

Liquor stores had hoped Sunday sales would be part of an overhaul of Oklahoma's alcohol laws that was approved last year, but the language didn't make it into the bill's final version.

The measure is among several alcohol-related bills under consideration by Oklahoma lawmakers this year.