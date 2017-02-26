Bill Paxton, A Hollywood Mainstay, Dead At 61 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bill Paxton, A Hollywood Mainstay, Dead At 61

Posted: Updated:
Actor Bill Paxton arrives at the premiere of the feature film “Haywire” in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2012. [AP] Actor Bill Paxton arrives at the premiere of the feature film “Haywire” in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2012. [AP]

Actor Bill Paxton, best known for roles in the sci-fi classics “Aliens” and “The Predator,” has died at age 61 of complications following surgery, according to his family.

A representative of the family confirmed his death in a statement but did not go into further detail on Paxton’s health problems.

“Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” the statement said.

Paxton, a Texas native, got his start in films in the art department on Roger Corman movies in the ‘70s before getting a chance to go in front of the camera. 

He quickly became a favorite of director James Cameron through the ‘80s and ‘90s, appearing in films such as “The Terminator,” ‘’Aliens” and “Titanic.” 

The family requested privacy at this time. 

Paxton’s death was confirmed hours before Hollywood’s stars were to gather for the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, and many of his fellow actors were quick to offer condolences and praise of Paxton on social media.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.