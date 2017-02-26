Bill Paxton, A Hollywood Mainstay, Dead At 61

Actor Bill Paxton arrives at the premiere of the feature film “Haywire” in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2012. [AP]

Actor Bill Paxton, best known for roles in the sci-fi classics “Aliens” and “The Predator,” has died at age 61 of complications following surgery, according to his family.

A representative of the family confirmed his death in a statement but did not go into further detail on Paxton’s health problems.

“Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” the statement said.

JUST IN: Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61, a representative for the family tells CBS News pic.twitter.com/4RaO6M3RfO — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 26, 2017

Paxton, a Texas native, got his start in films in the art department on Roger Corman movies in the ‘70s before getting a chance to go in front of the camera.



He quickly became a favorite of director James Cameron through the ‘80s and ‘90s, appearing in films such as “The Terminator,” ‘’Aliens” and “Titanic.”



The family requested privacy at this time.

Paxton’s death was confirmed hours before Hollywood’s stars were to gather for the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, and many of his fellow actors were quick to offer condolences and praise of Paxton on social media.