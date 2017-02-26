TPD: One In Custody After Assault, Strong-Armed Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

TPD: One In Custody After Assault, Strong-Armed Robbery

Rico Wallace. [Tulsa County Jail] Rico Wallace. [Tulsa County Jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police took one person into custody Sunday after an assault and strong-armed robbery.

Police said it started when the clerk at the Fiesta Mart at Pine and Peoria called the police thinking an older man was being forced to withdraw money from his ATM by a younger man.

They said the caller then reported the younger male was chasing and beating the older male inside the store, saying he needed EMSA.

They reported the older man looked like he had been assaulted and had blood on his face.

The clerk told police the younger man then forced the older man into an orange HHR and left.

Police said they saw the vehicle just before 11:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Pine Street speeding as both subjects were seen struggling inside.

During their investigation, police learned 39-year-old Rico Wallace was attempting to physically force the victim, 54-year-old Dennis Beard, to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Police said Beard had injuries, which included a bloody nose a lip.

They said Wallace was arrested and booked into jail for complaints of attempted robbery. Records show he's being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police said the vehicle was impounded.

