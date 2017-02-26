Haskell County Sheriff’s Department Looking For Missing Woman

The Haskell County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating a missing woman.

The sheriff’s department says Dallas Parish was last seen Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at her residence in Kinta, Oklahoma.

They believe she’s in a 1997 maroon/burgundy Ford Taurus with a dent on the front driver-side door.

The vehicle does not have a license plate, they say.

If anyone has information regarding her location, you’re asked to call the Haskell County Sheriff’s Department at 918-967-2400.