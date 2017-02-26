TPD Needs Help Identifying Person Of Interest In Crime

TPD needs help identifying this person of interest.

The Tulsa Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit needs help identifying a person of interest who they said shoplifted and then returned the items they'd stolen for a refund.

Police said the crime occurred January 27, 2017, at a Tulsa business.

If you can identify the person of interest, contact Det. Sgt. Ali Maurer at amaurer@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9209.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS with any information. Reference Case #2017006246.