Storm Chasers Honor "Twister" Star With GPS Tribute

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
This image provided by Spotter Network shows GPS coordinates of storm chasers on a map in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Spotter Network via AP) This image provided by Spotter Network shows GPS coordinates of storm chasers on a map in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Spotter Network via AP)
WAKITA, Oklahoma -

Nearly 200 storm chasers are paying tribute to the late actor Bill Paxton by spelling out his initials using GPS coordinates on a map depicting the heart of Tornado Alley.

The effort coordinated Sunday by Spotter Network spelled out "BP" to honor the leading man in the disaster movie "Twister," which inspired a generation of storm chasers.

John Wetter, the nonprofit's president, says storm chasers have spelled out the initials of fellow chasers four or five times before but never a non-chaser.

Most people participating did not travel, but they instead entered GPS coordinates manually to spell the letters on a map centered around Wakita, Oklahoma.

In the movie, Paxton plays a storm chaser who's researching tornados during a twister outbreak in Oklahoma.

Paxton's death at age 61 was announced Sunday.

