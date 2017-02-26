Oklahoma Town Remembers ‘Twister’ Star Bill Paxton - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

WAKITA, Oklahoma -

Hollywood actor Bill Paxton died Sunday of complications from surgery. He was 61.

But one Oklahoma town is mourning his loss as if he was one of their own.

In 1995, Bill Paxton spent almost two months in Wakita, Oklahoma, filming the movie 'Twister.' But, he left a lasting impact, and news of his death saddened this small community. 

"Stunned... it's like a family member," said Linda Wade with the Twister Museum. 

Linda Wade is surrounded by memories of Hollywood actor Bill Paxton.

Because for a brief moment in time, he connected with the people of Wakita. 

The small town served as the backdrop for several of the scenes in the blockbuster movie 'Twister' starring Paxton. 

"Bill showed up in town with a football," Wade said. "That was the first thing he did with everybody was play football."

Wade and other residents served as extras in the film and were given complete access to the closed sets. 

Once Hollywood left, Linda opened the Twister Museum. It includes dozens of pictures and other memorabilia from the movie. 

Through the years, Paxton donated items like a pinball machine and the football he had on set, always including a hand written note. 

"Paxton wrote to the citizens of Wakita, 'thanks for making me feel at home,'" Wade said. 

He meant everything to the citizens of Wakita and I think this town meant a lot to him as well. 

Now, Wade plans to honor the actor at their annual Twister celebration in September. 

