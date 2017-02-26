Diabetics Use New Technology To Monitor Blood Sugar - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Diabetics Use New Technology To Monitor Blood Sugar

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some Oklahomans with diabetes are using new technology to monitor their blood sugar 24 hours a day. The Oklahoma Heart Institute started using the FreeStyle LibrePro in November.

It's about the size of a quarter and to the relief of many, there are no needles involved. 

During a quick five-minute doctor's visit, Cindy Murphy gets a sensor applied to her arm. 

It's water-resistant and will stay on for two weeks, tracking data on her blood sugar. 

For two years, she thought she had Type 2 diabetes but was recently told she actually has Type 1.

"Didn't even know that I had any issues with blood sugar. There's no history in my family," Murphy said. 

The sensor won't replace using a finger stick three times a day, but the device allows her to get more information than ever before. 

Imagine pricking your finger every 15 minutes. Well, this device collects the same amount of information without even touching the patient's finger.

"If you think about that it's recording every fifteen minutes, a patient can't spend their day checking their finger sticks, they wouldn't feel their fingers anymore," said endocrinologist Lauren Labryer. 

Labryer, who works at the Oklahoma Heart Institute, said the LibrePro technology is already making a difference for patients.  

"For Murphy, we learned that she definitely needed insulin with her meals. we saw that she spiked every time that she ate," Labryer said. "How high it went, you know even after eating a piece of toast." 

Murphy said without her sensor, she wouldn't know how bread effects her. She said she encourages others who may not even know they're diabetic to stay on top of getting their regular bloodwork done. 

For more information about the FreeStyle LibrePro system, visit the Oklahoma Heart Institute website

