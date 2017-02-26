Tulsa Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

The Tulsa Police Department said they're searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of Walgreens at 5115 South Peoria Sunday evening.

Officers said they responded to the call at 5:40 p.m. They said the suspect left the scene with an unknown amount of cash in a silver van with a paper tag.

No arrest was made. The suspect is described as a thin white male who was wearing a black hat, gray hoodie, blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information on the incident or the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.