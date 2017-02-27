Tulsa Man Shot After He Says Driver Nearly Ran Him Over - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Shot After He Says Driver Nearly Ran Him Over

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police said they responded to a shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex near 11th Street and Highway 169 after receiving a call about a man being shot. 

The man told police he was crossing 11th Street at 107th East Avenue near the Knollwood Apartments when a car came close to hitting him. 

Police said the man told them the driver said something to him and he responded back before the driver got out of his vehicle and shot him once in the back. 

The victim said the driver fled northbound on 169 from 11th Street. The victim didn't provide a description of the vehicle.

Police are looking for the shooter, who was described by the victim as a light-skinned black man. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he's said to be stable.

