Owasso Man Arrested On Drug Complaints, Felony Gun Possession

Broken Arrow police arrested an Owasso man Sunday morning on multiple complaints including driving under the influence, drug possession and felony possession of a firearm, according to BAPD.

Daniel Osuna, 23, was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Broken Arrow for failure to dim his lights, online jail records show.

Osuna's offenses include first offense DUI, transporting an open container, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and felony possession of a firearm, according to the Tulsa County jail website.

Osuna's court date was set for March 6 and his bond was set at $16,200.