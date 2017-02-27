Tulsa Police Release Video Of Officers Shooting Rape Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Release Video Of Officers Shooting Rape Suspect

Posted: Updated:
Still image from the dash camera of one of the officers involved in the shooting. Still image from the dash camera of one of the officers involved in the shooting.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police released the dash cam videos from the fatal shooting of a Claremore rape suspect on February 17, 2017.

We've shown the exclusive video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD that night, but this is a new look, from the officers' perspective.

2/17/2017 Related Story: Rape Suspect Dies After Tulsa Police Chase Ends With Shooting

Officers were trying to arrest English after a woman said he tied her up, beat her, repeatedly raped and tortured her for two days. She escaped when one of English's friends took her to get medical help while English was at a family funeral.

The dash cam video shows English would not stop, leading police on a pursuit from South Tulsa to East Tulsa. It was never very fast. At one point, he avoided stop sticks officers put on the street, then pulled into a business near 41st and Mingo. The video shows him get out and immediately walk straight toward officers.

Police say English had a knife and video from Osage Sky News 6 HD showed that. 

English's family says he suffered from PTSD and that combined with his drug abuse turned him into a person they did not know.

The three officers remain on routine leave.

The homicide united hasn't turned in its investigation to the DA's office. Detectives tell me the investigation leads them to believe no charges will be filed, but that decision is ultimately up to the District Attorney's office.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.