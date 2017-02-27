Debris On Tulsa Highway Blamed For 4-Vehicle Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Debris On Tulsa Highway Blamed For 4-Vehicle Crash

By: Richard Clark, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking for a vehicle that lost a load of carpet and caused a four-vehicle wreck on Highway 169 just before noon on Monday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near 56th Street South.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed four vehicles were involved in the crash; a semi pulling a dump trailer, an SUV and two cars.

The video shows that one of the cars rolled onto its side and was sandwiched between the semi and the concrete wall in the median, and the SUV came to rest on top of it. Firefighters had to use a huge wrecker to lift the SUV so they could get access to the car smashed underneath.

The second car, a black two-door, ended up with heavy damage nearby.

Police said traffic had slowed down on the highway because of the carpet in the roadway and the driver of the semi couldn't stop and ran into the other vehicles.

Police said the vehicle that lost the load of carpet did not stop.

The crash forced police to shut down northbound traffic and reduce southbound traffic to just one lane while firefighters rescued the person in the car underneath the SUV.

EMSA took three of the drivers to the hospital, a private vehicle took a fourth, police said. We don't know the extent of their injuries.

